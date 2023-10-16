Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man held in Karnataka for posting video praising Hamas

Police said Zakir, a resident of Jokatte, recorded the video urging people to pray for Hamas by calling them patriots. The video, which was initially posted on a WhatsApp group, has gone viral and was widely shared on social media.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 06:05 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media in support of the terrorist organisation Hamas, the Mangaluru City police said on Monday.

Police said Zakir, a resident of Jokatte here, recorded the video urging people to pray for Hamas by calling them patriots. The video, which was initially posted on a WhatsApp group, has gone viral and was widely shared on social media.

Police said the accused works in a burial ground and is a member of Vishwa Khabarastan Sangha.

The Mangaluru North police have registered a case after the video spread on social media. He was arrested on Sunday.

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist had lodged a complaint with the police demanding Zakir's arrest. City police have charged the accused under IPC Section 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. He is facing at least seven other criminal cases registered in the city, the sources said.

Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel last week. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in response, launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure. So far, thousands of people have been killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 06:05 IST)
World newsIsraelKarnatakaPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamas

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT