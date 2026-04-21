Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man held in Karnataka for vandalising Gandhi bust

'Vaibhav, a resident of the city, is reportedly mentally unstable. He was found roaming in the market area Sunday late night,' officials said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 23:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us