<p>Haveri: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly vandalised by one Vaibhav Vinod Raikar, 28, near City Municipal Council (CMC) office in the city late on Sunday night. Raikar was arrested by Haveri City police.</p>.Bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi stolen from Indian community centre in Australia.<p>"Vaibhav, a resident of the city, is reportedly mentally unstable. He was found roaming in the market area Sunday late night. Vaibhav reportedly hit the bust with a cement brick and damaged it. Later, he knocked off the bust to the ground. Based on the complaint by municipal commissioner H Kantharaju, Vaibhav has been arrested," said SP Yashoda Vantagodi.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after CMC staff came to clean the market premises and found the bust of Mahatma Gandhi damaged and fallen on the ground early Monday morning.</p>