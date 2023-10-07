Man held in Mangaluru for selling fake documents

A 41-year-old man accused of creating fake documents like Aadhaar cards, ration cards, marks cards and other documents was arrested by CCB sleuths.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said that the man, identified as Barnard Roshan Mascarenhas from Bajjodi, was running a ‘Helpline Mangaluru’ at a room located on the ground floor of an apartment on the Kankanady-Pumpwell Old Road. He allegedly cheated the public by creating fake Aadhaar cards, ration cards, marks cards, birth certificates, etcetera for the past three years.

During the operation, the police recovered various counterfeit documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, trade licenses, SSLC marks cards, and birth certificates, all under different names. Preliminary investigations revealed that individuals had used these fraudulent documents to obtain bank loans and other government benefits, causing a significant loss to the government exchequer in the form of lakhs of rupees, stated the Commissioner.

The police also confiscated several pieces of equipment, including a laptop, color printer, laminator machine, and biometric device from Barnard. A case has been registered at CEN station, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the involvement of other individuals in the creation of fake documents.