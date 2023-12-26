Man hides in garbage van to meet daughter: HC bins ex-wife’s criminal case against him

"Therefore, he had a right in law by an order of competent court, to visit the daughter. He seeks to visit child. It is rescheduled by wife to next Saturday. The husband lost the opportunity of looking at daughter on August 20, 2022. He, therefore, enters into a garbage van and meets daughter as if he is one amongst people who would enter the house to lift garbage. This is the father's anxiety to meet daughter. This is dubbed by wife to be a criminal trespass into the house with criminal intent to intimidate daughter,” the court said.