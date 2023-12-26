Man hides in garbage van to meet daughter: HC bins ex-wife’s criminal case against him

The High Court has quashed a criminal case against a man, who tried to visit his daughter by entering the apartment complex through a garbage van after his wife rescheduled visitation by a week.
The father's anxiety to meet the daughter has been dubbed by the wife as a criminal trespass into the house with criminal intent to intimidate the daughter, it said.
The couple had parted ways before the family court at Saket, New Delhi, on September 21, 2020, and later moved to Bengaluru. It was agreed upon that their minor daughter would remain with the mother. The father was granted visitation rights every Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm. The visitation continued at intervals in Bengaluru.
On August 20, 2022, a Saturday visitation was due. On August 19, the wife sent a mail, rescheduling the visitation to August 27, 2022, the next Saturday.
The father thought he would lose visitation rights for the particular day and reached the apartment complex where the wife and child stayed. He tried to get in by recording his name at the gate through Mygate app, which is in the control of the ex-wife. But she denied his repeated attempts to seek permission.
Anxious to meet his daughter, he got into the apartment complex, contending that he wanted to park the car, and escaped security. When the guard chased him, he got into a garbage van at tailgate, acting as if he was guarding the garbage.
The father visited the house, tried to meet his daughter and returned. On Sept 7, 2022, about 15 days after incident, wife filed a police complaint for offences punishable under IPC sections 448, 504 and 506.
The father argued that he only wanted to visit daughter because his ex-wife had rescheduled visitation. He said he only forcibly got into apartment complex and not house. Justice Nagaprasanna said the petitioner had a valid visitation right on the day he wanted to visit the daughter.
"Therefore, he had a right in law by an order of competent court, to visit the daughter. He seeks to visit child. It is rescheduled by wife to next Saturday. The husband lost the opportunity of looking at daughter on August 20, 2022. He, therefore, enters into a garbage van and meets daughter as if he is one amongst people who would enter the house to lift garbage. This is the father's anxiety to meet daughter. This is dubbed by wife to be a criminal trespass into the house with criminal intent to intimidate daughter,” the court said.