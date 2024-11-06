Home
Man jumps into river in Karnataka after throwing his two kids, nephew

Police suspect that a quarrel between Manjappa Arakeri and his wife on Tuesday night may have led him to take this extreme step.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 13:11 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 13:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDrown

