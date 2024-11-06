Man jumps into river in Karnataka after throwing his two kids, nephew

<p>Gadag: A 40-year-old man allegedly threw his two children and a nephew into the Tungabhadra river before jumping in himself near Korlahalli in Mundargi taluk of this district, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Police suspect that a quarrel between Manjappa Arakeri and his wife on Tuesday night may have led him to take this extreme step.</p>.Gurugram: 26-year-old youth drowns while taking selfie in lake.<p>A search operation is underway to trace the bodies of Arakeri, his children Dhanya (6), Pavan (4), and nephew Vedant (3), they added.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiries revealed that Arakeri was an alcoholic and often fought with his wife over petty issues, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Following the quarrel with his wife, he allegedly went to the Korlahalli bridge over the river with the children and jumped into the river after throwing them in, he said.</p>.<p>"A search operation is underway to recover their bodies from the river," he added. </p>