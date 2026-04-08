Man killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Kodagu, officials issue warning to locals

<p>Madikeri: A 56-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Kayimani in Srimangala of Ponnampet taluk in Kodagu district on Wednesday. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as one Rathu.</p><p>Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Madikeri Wildlife Division, Nehru, said that thick mist had covered the area in the morning. Rathu, who had met with an accident a few years ago and couldn't move fast, was unable to run upon noticing the elephant.</p><p>He sustained severe injuries in the animal attack and died while being shifted to a hospital in Kutta.</p><p>He further said that the Forest Department had issued a warning message on Tuesday urging residents to remain cautious, as elephant movement had been noticed in the region. In addition, SMS alerts were sent to the mobile phones of residents.</p><p>“A lone elephant, a female elephant, and a calf have been moving in the region,” he added.</p>