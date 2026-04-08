Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Kodagu, officials issue warning to locals

SMS alerts were sent to the mobile phones of residents, asking them to stay cautious.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 13:31 IST
Karnataka NewsElephant attackKodaguHuman-animal conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us