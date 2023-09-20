Man killed; son severely injured in mishap in Karnataka

A man was killed on the spot while his son was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a motorbike and a goods vehicle on Jannapura-Vanaguru state highway, on Tuesday.
Jagadish (45), a farmer of Hosahalli in Sakleshpur taluk is the deceased. His son Preetham sustained serious head injuries. He was provided first aid at Crawford Hospital and later, shifted to the district hospital in Hassan, for further treatment.
Jagadish and Preetham were riding their motorbike from Sakleshpur to Byakaravalli, when a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction rammed against their mobike. Town Police have registered a case.