Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man killed; son severely injured in mishap in Karnataka

Jagadish (45), a farmer of Hosahalli in Sakleshpur taluk is the deceased. His son Preetham sustained serious head injuries. He was provided first aid at Crawford Hospital and later, shifted to the district hospital in Hassan, for further treatment.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 18:59 IST

Follow Us

A man was killed on the spot while his son was seriously injured in a head-on collision between a motorbike and a goods vehicle on Jannapura-Vanaguru state highway, on Tuesday.

Jagadish (45), a farmer of Hosahalli in Sakleshpur taluk is the deceased. His son Preetham sustained serious head injuries. He was provided first aid at Crawford Hospital and later, shifted to the district hospital in Hassan, for further treatment.

Jagadish and Preetham were riding their motorbike from Sakleshpur to Byakaravalli, when a goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction rammed against their mobike. Town Police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 September 2023, 18:59 IST)
KarnatakaAccident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT