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Man kills 2 kids, dies by suicide in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The deceased have been identified as Shivanna (40), the priest of Malleshwara Swamy temple at the village, his sons Jeevan (10) and Pranesh (5).
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 00:50 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 00:50 IST
Karnataka NewsCrime

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