<p>Kunigal (Tumakuru district): A man allegedly killed his two children and later ended his life at Alkere village in Hutridurga hobli in the taluk late on Friday night.</p>.<p>His wife has been arrested in this connection. Her paramour is absconding, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shivanna (40), the priest of Malleshwara Swamy temple at the village, his sons Jeevan (10) and Pranesh (5). </p>.Mumbai: 27 years after encounter death of gangster, nephew kills 'informant'; arrested .<p>It is learnt that Shivanna and his wife Kavya were frequently quarrelling over her alleged affair with Mooganapura Hemanth. Kavya was living with her kids at her parents’ house at Kurudihalli in Kottagere hobli. Shivanna had brought the children back to his house on Friday. Neighbours informed the police about the incident. </p><p>A case has been registered following a complaint by Prakash, Shivanna’s relative. SP Ashok and DySP Omprakash inspected the spot. </p>