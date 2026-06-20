Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Karnataka's Alankaru

<p>Mangaluru: A man allegedly murdered his wife and later died by suicide at a rented house in Alankaru, within the limits of the Kadaba Police Station, on Saturday.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by Sumalatha (42), a resident of Alankaru and a relative of the deceased couple, Dinesh and his wife Sangeetha (40) were living with their child in a rented house at Kaje in Alankaru village.</p>.Karnataka: Small traders becoming victims of e-commerce, says Manohar Agarwal.<p>On the morning of June 20, family members from Sangeetha's parental home tried to contact her over the phone but received no response. Suspecting something was wrong, Sumalatha's husband went to the couple's residence to check on them and found the house locked from the inside. Later, Sumalatha and others opened the door and discovered Dinesh hanging inside the house. Sangeetha was found lying in a pool of blood. Both were declared dead.</p><p>Based on the complaint, police suspect that Dinesh killed his wife using a weapon following a domestic dispute before taking his own life.</p><p>A murder case has been registered at Kadaba Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A separate unnatural death report has also been registered in connection with Dinesh's suicide under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). </p>