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Homeindiakarnataka

Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Karnataka's Alankaru

Based on the complaint, police suspect that Dinesh killed his wife using a weapon following a domestic dispute before taking his own life.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:41 IST
Karnataka NewsmurderSuicide

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