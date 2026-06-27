Man murders wife near Bhalki

<p>Bidar: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband near Jagadeshwari Mutt of Gayamukha Forest area of Bhalki taluk. The victim has been identified as Sanjana (26) and the accused as Bhagwat Jnaneshwar Biradar of Bolegaon village in the taluk. </p>.<p>The couple were married two years ago and were living in Shivnagar. On June 25, the accused Biradar had taken wife Sanjana to Shani temple at Khanapur and allegedly assaulted with a rod while returning from the temple at Gayamukha forest area. </p>.<p>However, he fled from the spot after he spotted people. Onlookers rushed Sanjana to hospital but she breathed her last on June 29, said the police. </p>.<p>Following a complaint by Sanjana's brother Dattatreya Anilkumar Benne, a case has been registered at Dhannur police station. </p>.<p>Police sources said that Biradar working in the army was allegedly having an extra marital affair. After Sanjana questioned about it with him, he allegedly assaulted her. Investigation is on. </p>