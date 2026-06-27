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Homeindiakarnataka

Man murders wife near Bhalki

The couple were married two years ago and were living in Shivnagar. On June 25, the accused Biradar had taken wife Sanjana to Shani temple at Khanapur and allegedly assaulted with a rod while returning from the temple at Gayamukha forest area.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 19:39 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 19:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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