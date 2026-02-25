<p>Mangaluru: The Additional district and sessions FTSC-II (POCSO) judge Maanu KS sentenced a 21- year -old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on the charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl on the promise of marriage.</p><p>The convicted is Nagaraj Shivappa Duragannavara, an auto driver hailing from Bagalkote.</p>.On cam: Leopard spotted near Doctor's Colony in Mangaluru .<p>He was close to the daughter of a woman known to his mother and was visiting her house. Between February 25, 2025 and March 13, he had taken the victim to his rented house in Attavar and sexually assaulted her. As a result, she became pregnant. Following, which a case was registered at Women’s Station in Mangaluru.</p><p>Women’s Station inspector Balakrishna H N conducted the investigation and submitted a chargesheet to the court.</p><p>Judge pronounced 20 years of RI under section 6 of Pocso act, and slapped a fine of Rs 40,000. In case, if he fails to pay the fee, he has been asked to undergo additional four months of simple imprisonment. Under section 69 of BNS, he was sentenced to five years of imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000. In case, if he fails to pay the fine, he has to undergo one month additional imprisonment.</p><p>The court has asked District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 6.50 lakh including fine amount of Rs 50,000 to the victim.</p><p>Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi Boloor argued on behalf of the prosecution. </p>