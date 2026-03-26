<p>Kalaburagi: A man <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">killed </a>his wife by slitting her throat in broad daylight and then ran a car over her on the side of the National Highway near Balurgi village of Afzalpur taluk on Thursday. </p><p>The deceased woman was identified as Shailaja Jadhav (28), a resident of Gunam village in Baramati taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>. </p><p>Police officials have arrested the accused, Akshay, who murdered his wife over a family dispute. </p>.Inter-caste marriage: Karnataka Assembly passes bill against 'honour' killing, crimes.<p>Police said the man brought his wife in a car, forced her out onto the road and brutally assaulted her. He strangled and stabbed her to death. </p><p>The couple married three years ago. Locals present at the scene captured the incident on their mobile phones. The video has gone viral on social media. </p><p>District Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasulu, Aland DySP Tammaraya Patil and Afzalpur CPI Lakhan visited the spot and conducted an investigation. </p><p>A case has been registered at Afzalpur police station.</p>