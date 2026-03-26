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Man slits wife's throat, runs car over her in Karnataka

Police officials have arrested the accused, Akshay, who murdered his wife over a family dispute.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:30 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeKalaburgi

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