Man washed away in river Krishna in Belagavi's Athani

Athani (Belagavi dist): A person who had come to Hulagbal village in Athani taluk to take care of his house feared to have been washed away in the river Krishna on Wednesday.

The person has been identified as Balu Chavan (61). As the village has been marooned in the waters of river Krishna, Balu had kept all household belongings on the first floor of his house and had taken shelter in relatives house along with family members since 12 days.

He came to the village to take stock of jowar and belongings and the incident occurred when he was crossing the river with his nephew.

While walking when nephew turned back, Balu was not seen and was feared to have been swept away. With the help of locals he informed police and search operation was going on.