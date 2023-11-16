'Mandalotsava' at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from January 23

Mangaluru: Udupi Pejavara mutt pontiff and Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust trustee Shree Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji invited devotees to take part in the 'Mandalotsava' , a 48-day festival to be held at the newly built Ram Mandir, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, starting from January 23.
Speaking to media persons at ‘Manju Praasada’ in Kadri, Mangaluru on Thursday, the seer stated that the Brahmakalashotsava will be held on the last four days.
He termed the inauguration of the new Ram Mandir as the the most awaited moment for Indians and a realised dream of the century.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 22.
Entry for the general public will be restricted during the day. However, people can have a glimpse of the deity from January 23 onward, the seer said.
At Ayodhya, there will be no particular 'seva'. The devotees can offer contributions, he stated.
The Pejavar seer called upon the people to offer pooja and seva at the temples in their localities on the day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir and the consecration of Lord Ram.
The consecration (Prana Pratishthe) of the new stone idol of Lord Ram will be held at the auspicious ‘Abhijin’ muhurtha.
The date falls on Uttarayana Punyakala (after Makara Sankranthi).
The 6-feet-tall statue is being sculpted at Karasevapura. On January 17, the idol will be taken in a procession to the Sarayu River for an ablution and will later be taken to the ‘Moola Sthana’ at the Ram Mandir.
‘Jaladhivasa’, ‘Dhanyadhivasa’ and ‘Shayyadhivasa’ will be held on January 18, 19 and 20 respectively. Preparations for the Prana Pratishthe will be held on January 21, the Pejavar seer said.
The older idol of Ram Lalla which is being worshipped now, will also be placed in the new Ram Mandir, next to the new idol of Lord Ram, he said.
"People should follow the ideals of Lord Ram, especially patriotism, to make the country Ram Rajya in real sense," he added. Stating that the "seva offered to the nation is the seva offered to the Lord", the seer asked people to help the needy.
To a query he said that the "externation" of Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders by the government is not right. "When there is an allegation on something, the government should act responsibly. Targeting a specific group and punishing it is not welcome," the seer added.