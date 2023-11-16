'Mandalotsava' at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from January 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Entry for the general public will be restricted during the day. However, people can have a glimpse of the deity from January 23 onward, the seer said.

At Ayodhya, there will be no particular 'seva'. The devotees can offer contributions, he stated.

The Pejavar seer called upon the people to offer pooja and seva at the temples in their localities on the day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir and the consecration of Lord Ram.

The consecration (Prana Pratishthe) of the new stone idol of Lord Ram will be held at the auspicious ‘Abhijin’ muhurtha.

The date falls on Uttarayana Punyakala (after Makara Sankranthi).

The 6-feet-tall statue is being sculpted at Karasevapura. On January 17, the idol will be taken in a procession to the Sarayu River for an ablution and will later be taken to the ‘Moola Sthana’ at the Ram Mandir.

‘Jaladhivasa’, ‘Dhanyadhivasa’ and ‘Shayyadhivasa’ will be held on January 18, 19 and 20 respectively. Preparations for the Prana Pratishthe will be held on January 21, the Pejavar seer said.