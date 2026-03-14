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Mandaviya lays foundation stone for indoor sports complex in Karnataka's Mandya

The project is sanctioned for Mandya district under the Khelo India Scheme of the Union government.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 17:57 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 17:57 IST
Karnataka NewsMandya

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