<p>Mysuru: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy laid the foundation stone for a Rs 14 crore multi-purpose indoor sports complex on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences at VC Farm in Mandya on Saturday.</p><p>The project is sanctioned for Mandya district under the Khelo India Scheme of the Union government. </p><p>Mandaviya said, “Khelo India is a national programme of the Central government to revive sports culture at the grassroots level and to transform India into a leading sporting nation.” </p><p>He recalled that Mandya has produced several sportspersons, who have brought recognition not only to Karnataka but to the entire country - including number-one wheelchair tennis player K P Shilpa, and athlete Vikas Gowda.</p><p>Mandaviya hoped that many more talented sportspersons should emerge from Mandya in the coming years, with the establishment of this stadium. </p>.Shivakumar to meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi over Andhra Pradesh objections to Upper Krishna project on March 17.<p>He added that Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated to strengthen the sports infrastructure in the latest Union Budget, compared to Rs 1,200 crore a decade ago, effectively increasing the allocation more than three folds. </p><p>Kumaraswamy said that the stadium will strengthen sports culture of the region and it is being established to encourage sports champions of Mandya and the surrounding districts.</p><p>He added that the progress of the proposal, to establish the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) research centre in his Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, is brisk. All these works are to repay the people of Mandya region who elected him, Kumaraswamy said.</p><p>Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, former ministers C S Puttaraju, and D C Thammanna, Melkote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, KR Pet MLA Manjunath, former MLA K Annadani, MLC Vivekananda, and Mandya District JD(S) president D Ramesh were present.</p>