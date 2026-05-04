<p>Mandya: Both BJP and Congress celebrated the victory of their respective parties in the five-state elections and also in the by-elections in Karnataka, the results of which were declared on Monday.</p><p>BJP leader H R Aravind expressed happiness over the victory of the BJP in the five-state elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry and said that the people have blessed the party.</p><p>Once the results were declared, the BJP workers gathered near Sri Jayachamaraja Circle in Mandya city for 'Vijayotsava' of the party, raising slogans praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.</p><p>The people have blessed the party, by putting an end to the 15-year rule of Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamatha Bannerji, in West Bengal. The people have responded well to the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister, Aravind said.</p>.Karnataka bypolls: Congress dominates, yet to lose a by-election since coming to power.<p>The postal voting results of Sringeri Assembly constituency, which had created huge confusion, has been released. The BJP candidate Jeevaraj has won by 52 votes. It has been confirmed by the election officer via e-mail, he said.</p><p>An anti-incumbency wave has been observed in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The CPM rule has come to an end in the country. The BJP will win all southern states in the next election, he said.</p><p><strong>Congress celebrations</strong></p><p>Congress workers also celebrated the victory of the party in the byelections held for both Davangere and Bagalkote Assembly seats. </p><p>The victory shows that the people have blessed the Congress, led by Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. The guarantee schemes have ensured the victory. Umesh Meti and Samarth Shamanuru have got the people's support, they said. They celebrated the victory by distributing sweets.</p>