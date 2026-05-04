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Mandya BJP, Congress leaders celebrate victories in assembly polls

BJP leader H R Aravind expressed happiness over the victory of the BJP in the five-state elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry and said that the people have blessed the party.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:49 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressMandya

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