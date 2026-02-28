<p>Bengaluru: A youth from Mandya, declared brain-dead after a road accident three days ago, gave a new lease of life to several people through organ donation.</p>.<p>Family members of Darshan, a native of Chikkamandya, agreed to donate his kidneys, liver, heart valves and other organs after he was declared brain-dead at Victoria Hospital. The organ transplantation was carried out at the hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC).</p>.Bengaluru: After fatal accident, 7-yr-old becomes lifesaver for four.<p>Darshan fell off his bike and sustained injuries on February 22. Initially, he dismissed the fall, but his condition turned serious later. He was rushed to hospital where doctors diagnosed internal brain haemorrhage.</p>.<p>He was shifted to the TECC at Victoria Hospital. Despite extensive treatment and tests, he showed no response. After two days, a senior medical panel comprising Dr Kavya ST, Dr Deepak S and Dr Asima Banu of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) declared him brain-dead.</p>.<p>Following counselling sessions by the Jeevasaarthakate team, the family consented to organ donation.</p>.<p>Darshan was the sole breadwinner of the family as his father has been suffering from health-related issues.</p>