Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya: Brain-dead youth saves multiple lives by organ donation

Family members of Darshan, a native of Chikkamandya, agreed to donate his kidneys, liver, heart valves and other organs after he was declared brain-dead at Victoria Hospital.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 02:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 02:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMandya

Follow us on :

Follow Us