Mandya businessman kills wife and son, dies by suicide after suffering losses

<p>Mandya: A businessman allegedly murdered his wife and son, before ending his life by suicide, in Mandya on Tuesday. In a purported suicide note he has blamed free bus scheme of the government for suffering losses in his business.</p>.<p>Prabhakar (65), a resident of Nehru Nagar, Mandya city, his wife Jyothi (55) and their son Santosh (30) are the deceased.</p>.<p>Prabhakar and Jyothi had two children. Their daughter is an employee of a software company and lives in Bengaluru. Prabhakar, was living in a rented house in Hassan, along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.</p>.In Karnataka's Dharwad, minor girl dies by suicide; harassment alleged.<p>According to the police, Prabhakar strangled his wife to death with a dhoti in the wee hours of Tuesday. When his son came to the room, he murdered his son in a similar way. Later, he went to his textile shop and ended his life by hanging, they said. The daughter-in-law escaped, as she was in a deep sleep in her room, and was not aware of the murders. Police said that Santosh was married just a month ago. Mandya East Police have registered a case.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Death note</p>.<p>According to the police, Prabhakar has left behind a death note in which he has blamed the free bus scheme, due to which women travelled free of cost and opted to buy clothes in bigger cities, and hence he suffered heavy loss in the textile business. He had availed a home loan and was not able to pay the EMIs. Besides, he had taken loans from micro finance companies and private parties.</p>.<p>Unable to bear the harassment by lenders, Prabhakar took the extreme step, the police said.</p>