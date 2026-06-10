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Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya businessman kills wife and son, dies by suicide after suffering losses

Prabhakar (65), a resident of Nehru Nagar, Mandya city, his wife Jyothi (55) and their son Santosh (30) are the deceased.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:34 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:34 IST
KarnatakaSuicideMandya

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