Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya DC cancels registration of homestays near Karnataka's Ranganathittu bird sanctuary

The owners of the homestays approached the High Court and sought time to provide necessary documents.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 15:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 15:24 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaranganathittu bird sanctuary

Follow us on :

Follow Us