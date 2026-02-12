<p>Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara has issued orders, cancelling the registration certificates of the homestays 'Atmaveda' and 'Indranila Datta Pragya', situated on the banks of River Cauvery, near Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.</p><p>The DC has cancelled the registration by the District Tourism Development Committee for not getting permission from the Eco-Sensitive Zone Monitoring Committee and also for violation of rules.</p>.Mandya to get world-class ARAI centre: H D Kumaraswamy.<p>While Atmaveda homestay got registration certificate from the committee in 2023, Indranila homestay got it in 2024. But, they did not comply with the rules of the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change. Hence, the Deputy Conservator of Forest, who is also the member-secretary of the committee, wrote a letter to the DC. As these homestays are located within 0.411 metres of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, their registration was cancelled, as it was a clear violation of the notification issued by the Union government.</p><p>The owners of the homestays approached the High Court and sought time to provide necessary documents. However, as they failed to furnish the supporting documents, the DC has cancelled their certificates.</p>