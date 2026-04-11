<p>Mandya: With Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> scheduled to visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on April 15, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/depity-commissioner">Deputy Commissioner</a> Kumara held a meeting with the officials on the necessary arrangements to be made and security measures to be taken.</p>.<p>The prime minister will be inaugurating the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir (Gadduge) of Balagangadharanatha Swami and idol installation ceremony at Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Later, he will take part in the dais programme at the BGS stadium.</p>.<p><strong>Three helipads</strong></p><p>The DC said that places should be identified for three helipads for the Prime Minister and the security team accompanying him. He also directed the officials to construct a green house near the helipad, to provide uninterrupted power supply during the programme, and also make necessary parking arrangements.</p>.<p>Necessary steps should be taken to provide necessary internet and telephone connectivity from BSNL at the venue and the 'green room'.</p>.Karnataka: VP Radhakrishnan to visit Siddaganga Mutt on Jan 21.<p>Five people should be deployed to handle the luggage of the officials accompanying the prime minister. The route from the helipad to the event should be maintained well and all potholes should be closed, he said.</p>.<p>Adichunchanagiri Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a>, Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and seers of various Mutts are expected to attend the programme.</p>.<p>IGP (Southern Range) Boralingaiah, DC Kumara, SP V J Shobharani, DySP B Chaluvaraju and others visited the Mutt and inspected the site on Saturday.</p>.<p><strong>Public restricted</strong></p><p>In view of the PM's visit, the public has been restricted to visit Adichunchanagiri Mutt on April 15, it is said.</p>