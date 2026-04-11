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Mandya gears up for PM Modi visit; DC holds meeting on security, logistics

The prime minister will be inaugurating the Guru Bhairavaikya Mandir (Gadduge) of Balagangadharanatha Swami and idol installation ceremony at Adichunchanagiri Mutt.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPM ModiMandyaadichunchanagiri mutt

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