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Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya man held for smuggling narcotics in car; 111 kg ganja seized

The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha. It is said that a few persons wanted to buy ganja in Tumakuru.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:52 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeganja

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