Mandya man held for smuggling narcotics in car; 111 kg ganja seized

<p>Mandya, DHNS: Acting on a tip-off, Kesturu police conducted a raid and seized ganja weighing 111 kg, in Maddur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya </a>district. They have also arrested Srinivasulu from Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh, for smuggling ganja in a car. </p><p>Addressing mediapersons, Mandya SP V J Shobharani said, based on an alert to DySP Yashwanth Kumar on Tuesday around 5.30 pm, a special team was constituted.</p><p>The team was inspecting the vehicles on Tumakuru-Maddur state highway 33, near Kesturu on Tuesday night. Upon suspicion, they intercepted a car that was bound for Maddur from Kunigal side. </p>.Passenger arriving from Bangkok held with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.23 crore at Bengaluru Airport.<p>On checking, they found 21 packets of ganja concealed in plastic covers in the car dickey. They immediately took the accused Srinivasulu into custody and seized the car, she said.</p><p>The ganja was being smuggled from Odisha. It is said that a few persons wanted to buy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ganja">ganja</a> in Tumakuru. But, they did not come. One more person is involved in the racket. A search is on to nab him, the SP said.</p><p>The seized car belongs to a person in Nagamangala. A probe is on, she said. </p>.KIA customs seize record 520 kg hydroponic ganja in two months.<p><strong>Ganja plant</strong></p><p>The SP also disclosed that ganja plants were found amidst sugarcane crop at Taggahalli in Mandya taluk, recently. A probe has been initiated. Two ganja plants were found on the field. The land owner is not aware of ganja plants grown on his field. It is suspected to be the handiwork of someone else. It will be found out soon, she said.</p>