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Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya man murders wife & son before killing self; cites financial loss as reason in note

Police have registered a case and the bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMandya

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