Mandya man murders wife & son before killing self; cites financial loss as reason in note

<p>Mandya: A businessman allegedly murdered his wife and son, before ending his life by suicide in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mandya">Mandya </a>city on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar (65), a resident of Nehru Nagar, Mandya city, his wife Jyothi (55) and their son Santosh (30).</p><p>Prabhakar and Jyothi are said to have had two children. Their daughter is an employee of a software company and lives in Bengaluru whereas Prabhakar, was living in a rented house in Hassan, along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.</p><p>According to the Police, Prabhakar strangled his wife to death with a dhoti in the wee hours of Tuesday. When Santosh came to the room, he was murdered in a similar way. Later, he went to his textile shop and ended his life by hanging, they said. While the crime transpired, the daughter-in-law was asleep in her room, and was not aware of the murder of her husband and mother-in-law. Police said that Santosh got married just a month ago.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Mandya East Police have registered a case and the bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.</p>.Woman drugged, gang-raped in Channagiri taluk in Karnataka's Davangere, 10 arrested.<p><strong>Deceased cites reason in suicide note</strong></p><p>According to the Police, Prabhakar left behind a suicide note citing the reason for committing the crime. He said that the Karnataka government's free bus scheme (Shakti yojane) for women, due to which women travelled free of cost and opted to buy clothes in bigger cities, caused him heavy losses in the textile business. </p><p>He had availed a home loan and was not able to pay the EMIs. Besides, he had taken loans from micro finance companies and private parties. Unable to bear the harassment by lenders, Prabhakar took the extreme step, Police said.</p>