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Mandya: PM Modi stresses on nine principles for Vikasit Bharat in Adichunchanagiri Mutt

Modi lauded former prime minister H D Deve Gowda for popularising ‘ragi mudde’ (finger millet balls) and said millets in our diet can help tackle the biggest challenge of obesity.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:04 IST
Karnataka NewsNarendra ModiMandyaadichunchanagiri mutt

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