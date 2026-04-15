<p>Adichunchanagiri (Nagamangala taluk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, like the nine principles of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt for inclusive development, the path to Viksit (developed) Bharat will be practical and easy if people follow these nine principles.</p><p>After inaugurating Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday, Modi avoided any political talk. The Mandira is a memorial for the late seer of the Mutt Balagangadharanatha Swami, who served from September 24, 1974, to January 13, 2013. Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived by a helicopter at Tapovana in Adichunchanagiri and visited Jwalapeetha, where Guru Gorakhnath was in penance centuries ago. He also offered prayers at Sri Kalabhyrava temple.</p>.Mandya: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bhairavaikya Mandira in Adichunchanagiri Mutt.<p><strong>Nine principles</strong></p><p>Modi stressed on the nine principles of saving and conserving water; planting a tree in the name of one’s mother; maintaining cleanliness in public places; using Swadeshi products and services for a Athmanirbhar Bharat; domestic tourism for enjoying the beauty of our nation; chemical-free natural farming; healthy food, with millets and less oil; making Yoga, sports and fitness a part of life; and service to the needy.</p><p>Modi lauded former prime minister H D Deve Gowda for popularising ‘ragi mudde’ (finger millet balls) and said millets in our diet can help tackle the biggest challenge of obesity.</p><p>Tracing the history and legacy of the mutt, Modi said, there are just a few surviving ancient civilisations and Bharat is one of them. “The Mutt, with a legacy of nearly 2,000 years, is connected with society all the time. Similarly, the vision of our government is to reach the people at their doorsteps. Our Ayushman Bharat scheme tries to give better healthcare in a respectable manner,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Conservation</strong></p><p>Elaborating on the efforts of the mutt and its seers to conserve peacocks, Modi said, Adichunchanagiri is a rare peacock sanctuary. “Besides environmental conservation, peacocks, our national bird, are related to our culture due to their importance in our religion and spirituality,” he added.</p><p>He said the Adichunchangiri Mutt is propagating both philosophy, which gives depth, and technology, which gives strength to the society. “While Balagangadharanatha Swami took service to new heights, Nirmalanandanatha Swami has given a momentum for inclusive growth. The seers are providing spiritual guidance to the people for successful lives, as they understand the problems facing the society. They have been empowering rural youth, as their spirituality did not drift them away from the society, but made them take responsibility for the society,” Modi said.</p><p>Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, seer Paramathmananda Saraawathi Swami, Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Shobha Karandlaje, Mandya District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, and Opposition Leader R Ashoka were present.</p>