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Mandya: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bhairavaikya Mandira in Adichunchanagiri Mutt

The Bhairavaikya Mandira has been constructed in the Dravidian style at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The foundation stone for the Mandira was laid around 10 years ago.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 07:58 IST
Narendra ModiKarntaka News

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