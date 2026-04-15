<p>Nagamangala: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira of the late seer Balagangadharanatha Swami at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday.</p><p>The Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the late seer Balagangadharanatha Swami, the 71st pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt.</p><p>The Bhairavaikya Mandira has been constructed in the Dravidian style at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The foundation stone for the Mandira was laid around 10 years ago.</p><p>After the inauguration, PM Modi also offered prayers at to the statue of the late seer, Balagangadharanatha Swami and his 'Gadduge'.</p>.Our govt committed to delivering true social justice to every poor: PM Modi.<p>PM Modi, who arrived in Bengaluru at 10 am, proceeded by helicopter to Adichunchanagiri Mutt. He reached the helipad at Tapovana in Adichunchanagiri at 11 am and travelled by road for 1.5 km to reach the Mutt.</p><p>He visited Jwalapeetha, where Guru Gorakhnath is believed to have performed penance. He then offered prayers at the Sri Kala Bhyraveshwara Temple and participated in special pujas. </p><p>The Prime Minister also participated in dais programme. </p><p>Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Ministers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">HD Kumaraswamy </a>and Shobha Karandlaje, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, were present.</p><p>Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and several other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. </p>