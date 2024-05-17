'Procedural delay' allows female foeticide accused to perpetrate crime again in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya: Fresh allegations have surfaced that a procedural delay has led to another case of female foeticide following the one that was reported recently in Pandavapura taluk, in Mandya district.

Even though the CID officials investigating the foeticide case submitted their report a month ago, there was a reported delay in the process of filing a complaint in court. Given the delay, the accused, who were released on bail, have allegedly perpetrated the crime again.

A sex-determination racket was busted at a jaggery-making unit near Hadya, in Mandya taluk, about six months ago. The police found that the network was active in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ramanagar districts as well.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the state government entrusted the case to the CID, which submitted a report to the Health Department a month ago. Based on this, the authority was required to register a private complaint with the local court.

Police arrested 17 people in connection with the case. However, all the accused are currently out on bail.

Now, another case of female foeticide has been reported at the Health Department quarters in Pandavapura. Ten individuals have been arrested in this case.

Out of the ten, a few were allegedly involved with the sex-determination racket at the jaggery unit in Mandya. One of the arrested, Naveen Kumar, has been identified as the prime accused in both cases. According to police, since there was a delay in the former case, the accused continued with the illegal act.

The reason for the delay

Under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act, the Assistant Commissioner, who is the competent authority, has been given the power to enforce and implement the requisite provisions of law. As per the CID report, Commissioner's office had to submit a complaint to the court.

However, Mandya Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy has been deputed elsewhere in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. He was required to give the power of attorney to the Health Department before leaving. As this was not done, the delay occurred. This problem will continue till the model code of conduct is lifted, sources said.

“The accused have again committed the illegal act due to apathy on the end of the district administration and the Health Department. This has been brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner,” Janardhan of Vimochana Mahila Sanghatane said.

"Naveen Kumar, the prime accused in both cases, allegedly brought the pregnant women to a lodge in Pandavapura. He supplied the abortion pills. As soon as the women developed pain, they were shifted to the quarters. He might perpetrate the same crime again if he is allowed to roam free,” one police official said.