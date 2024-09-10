Mandya: Six more held in female foeticide racket

Mandya: The Mandya police on Monday arrested six more persons in connection with female foeticide and sex determination racket in the district. With this, the number of arrests has gone up to 36. Two scanning machines and two cars were seized from the accused.
Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said that Mandya Police had constituted seven special teams to bust the racket.
“The suspects are being questioned. Measures have been taken to arrest all the accused involved in the network, and to put an end to it,” he added.
Published 10 September 2024, 00:39 IST