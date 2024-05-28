Mandya tense as mob ransacks houses in Bellur

Mandya: Tension prevails at Bellur in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district after a clash broke out between two groups on Monday night. Security has been beefed up in the town to prevent any untoward incidents.

A complaint has been lodged at Bellur police station alleging that a group of youth from a different faith had barged into the house of Abhilash and assaulted him.

According to the complaint, Abhilash was riding a motorbike on May 25 when a group of Muslim youth speeding on bikes hit his vehicle. When Abhilash questioned them, he was allegedly assaulted. Besides, a group also allegedly assaulted him on Monday again at his house and issued life threat.