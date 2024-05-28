Mandya tense as mob ransacks houses in Bellur

Mandya: Tension prevails at Bellur in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district after a clash broke out between two groups on Monday night. Security has been beefed up in the town to prevent any untoward incidents.
A complaint has been lodged at Bellur police station alleging that a group of youth from a different faith had barged into the house of Abhilash and assaulted him.
According to the complaint, Abhilash was riding a motorbike on May 25 when a group of Muslim youth speeding on bikes hit his vehicle. When Abhilash questioned them, he was allegedly assaulted. Besides, a group also allegedly assaulted him on Monday again at his house and issued life threat.
Muslim youth have also lodged a counter complaint that Abhilash and others had assaulted them.
The injured Abhilash is being treated at Adichunchanagiri hospital.
Hundreds of people staged a protest in front of the police station on Monday night demanding the arrest of the accused immediately.
JD(S) leader Suresh Gowda visited the hospital and inquired about the health of Abhilash on Tuesday. He alleged that attacks on Hindu youth and murders have increased after the Congress government came to power.
IGP (Southern Range) Amit Singh and SP N Yatish visited the spot and took stock of the situation.
Asserting that the situation is under control, Yatish said a probe has been launched based on the complaints.
Published 28 May 2024, 06:09 IST