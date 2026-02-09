Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya to get automotive research centre

Kumaraswamy said the funds for the project have already been earmarked in the Union Budget.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 21:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 21:27 IST
Karnataka NewsMandya

Follow us on :

Follow Us