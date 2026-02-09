<p>Mysuru: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy announced that an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) centre will be established at his Mandya Lok Sabha constituency at a cost of Rs 500 crore.</p>.<p>Addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Sunday, HDK said, “ARAI project requires 100 acres of land. I have personally written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting to allocate land. The chief minister has not responded till now. On January 21, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department has written to the Mandya Deputy Commissioner, directing to identify suitable land. The government should allot the land without delay.”</p>.Claims of bullet trains helping Karnataka a blatant lie: Congress.<p>He said the funds for the project have already been earmarked in the <br>Union Budget. In the first phase, Rs 500 crore will be invested, and more investments will follow.</p>