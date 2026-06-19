Mandya ZP CEO K R Nandini has a narrow escape in car mishap

<p>Mandya: Mandya ZP CEO K R Nandini had a narrow escape when the car she was travelling in met with a mishap in front of her official residence, in Mandya on Friday. Both ZP CEO and the car driver escaped unhurt.</p><p>Nandini was on her way to the office in her car after lunch. The car came out of the house, when another speeding car coming from the opposite direction rammed against her vehicle. </p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy .<p>The tyre of Nandini's car burst due to the impact and the front portion of the car was damaged. However, Nandini reached the office in another car and also took part in a video conference meeting. Mandya traffic police have registered a case.</p>