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Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya ZP CEO K R Nandini has a narrow escape in car mishap

Nandini was on her way to the office in her car after lunch.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 17:12 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentMandya

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