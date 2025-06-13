Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru: Bantwal police register case against two youths for sword attack

However, the youth missed the target and ended up smashing the vehicle's side mirror.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 17:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 17:29 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us