<p>Mangaluru: Bantwal rural police registered a case after a person identified as Ummar Farooq (48) complained of being assaulted by two motor-cycle borne youth near Deraje bus stand in Sajipa Nadu village in Bantwal taluk on Friday.</p><p>Farooq of Sajipamunnooru village was proceeding towards Deralakatte in his jeep on Wednesday when the two youths on a motorcycle took out a talwar and attempted to attack him near Deraje bus stand.</p><p>However, the youth missed the target and ended up smashing the vehicle's side mirror.</p><p>Based on the complaint of Farooq, Bantwal rural police registered a case under section 109, 324(4), read with 3(5) of BNS.</p>