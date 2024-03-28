Mangaluru: CCB sleuths seize 6.3 kg ganja, one held

The police have seized the goods tempo along with ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh, two mobile phones , a digital weighing scale and other items. The total value of the seized properties is Rs 9.11 lakh. A case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station.

The Commissioner said that there are 10 cases including assault cases registered in Mangaluru Rural Police Station, Ullal, and Vitla Police Station, illegal possession of arms and theft in Mangaluru East Police Station, chain snatching in Barke Police Station, and a ganja sale case in Puttur Rural Police Station against the arrested.

The raid was conducted by a team led by ACP Geetha Kulkarni and Inspector Shyamsundar from the CCB. .