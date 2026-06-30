Mangaluru, cities within 100 km of Bengaluru to get quadruple rail lines: V Somanna

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said on Monday that quadruple railway lines would be developed to cities within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru, as well as between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. </p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed road overbridge near Yelekeri in Channapatna taluk. </p>.<p>Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil urged the railways to develop quadruple lines from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Mysuru, Hindupur via Gauribidanur and Kolar. </p>.<p>Responding to these demands, Somanna said the survey for the Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway line had been completed and the tendering process would begin shortly. The project is expected to be completed within two years. He also announced a survey for the proposed Bengaluru-Mysuru quadruple line. </p>.<p>Somanna said a direct rail link between Bengaluru and Kolar would be provided by extending the existing four-track railway line beyond Whitefield, with the railways funding land acquisition. </p>.<p>Patil proposed a parallel road and railway corridor between Sakleshpur and Gundya to improve connectivity. Somanna agreed that a quadruple railway line between Bengaluru and Mangaluru was necessary. </p>.<p>Somanna also promised to consider requests to double the Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere new railway line. </p>.<p>Responding to Patil’s request, Somanna said a Vande Bharat Sleeper between Bengaluru and Vijayapura was expected to commence within the next four months. He added that the special train currently operating twice a week between Bengaluru and Vijayapura would be made a permanent service and minor issues on the route would also be addressed. </p>.<p>On their way to Channapatna, Somanna and Patil inspected the ongoing works of the underbridge at Ramohalli near Kumbalgodu. </p>