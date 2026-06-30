Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru, cities within 100 km of Bengaluru to get quadruple rail lines: V Somanna

Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil urged the railways to develop quadruple lines from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Mysuru, Hindupur via Gauribidanur and Kolar.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 23:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us