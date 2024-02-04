Mangaluru City Corporation disconnects illegal water connections

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials conducted a drive on Saturday to disconnect unauthorized drinking water supply connections from the main pipeline running from Thumbe vented dam to Mangaluru city.

In response to complaints about unauthorized water supply connections from the main pipeline, which supplies water from Thumbe vented dam to Mangaluru city, the MCC initiated a drive to disconnect these illegal connections, as stated by MCC Commissioner Anand C L. He mentioned, "Due to the unauthorized connections on the main pipelines, the quantity of water that the city receives is reduced. As a result, the city does not get a sufficient quantity of water."

The MCC formed three separate teams of officials to inspect illegal water connections and conduct a drive to disconnect them in the villages of Thumbe, Pudu, and Adyar gram panchayats.

During the inspection, officials observed that water from the main pipeline was being drawn illegally for construction works, agricultural activities, and commercial purposes. With the assistance of the police and gram panchayats, MCC officials disconnected these unauthorized connections.