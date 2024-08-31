Mangaluru city corporation to set up material recovery facility

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council approved a proposal to set up a material recovery facility (MRF) to scientifically process dry waste collected in the corporation limits covering 60 wards.
The MRF will be developed under Swaccha Bharat Mission 2.0 at an estimated cost of Rs 11.04 crore. While the MCC will pay Rs 5.94 crore, the remaining will be shared by the state government and the Centre.
The government has already approved the detailed project report of MRF on May 30.
The MRF will have a capacity of 109 tonne per day. The estimated cost of the civil works will be Rs 8.55 crore while that of the purchase of vehicles and machines will be Rs 2.49 crore. The civil works and other common facility comprise of weighbridge, trommel, conveyor, magnetic separator, air blower, automatic horizontal building machine, shredder, storage bins, wheel borrow, baler machine, fire fighting equipment, electrical equipment, electric forklift, tractor with a loaded, said Chief Whip in the Council Premananda Shetty.
Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that the MCC has formed a committee to discuss on the new guidance value fixed as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act amendment of 2021. The committee under his chairmanship with senior corporators had held a meeting once and another meeting will be convened and a proposal will be submitted to the state government to reduce the property tax.
Corporator Naveen D’Souza alleged that the details of the map prepared under Niramala Nagara yojane and property cards are not matching. In this scenario, how to identify a street and a property. One can not use the guidance value of the main road for interior mud roads while calculating the property tax. There is a need to have a scientific calculation of the property tax, he demanded.
