Mangaluru city corporation to set up material recovery facility

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that the MCC has formed a committee to discuss on the new guidance value fixed as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act amendment of 2021. The committee under his chairmanship with senior corporators had held a meeting once and another meeting will be convened and a proposal will be submitted to the state government to reduce the property tax.

Corporator Naveen D’Souza alleged that the details of the map prepared under Niramala Nagara yojane and property cards are not matching. In this scenario, how to identify a street and a property. One can not use the guidance value of the main road for interior mud roads while calculating the property tax. There is a need to have a scientific calculation of the property tax, he demanded.