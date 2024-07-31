Mangaluru driver's quick action helps save student's life

Mangaluru: Prompt action of a bus driver and conductor in Mangaluru saved the life of a student who developed chest pain while traveling to the college.
DK Private Bus Owners Association President Azeez Parthipady said the 13 F route number bus Krishna Prasad, was traveling via Kuloor as usual to the city. A college student on board experienced chest pain.
Sensing the problem faced by the student, driver Gajendra Kundar and conductor Mahesh Poojary directed the bus towards the hospital along with co-passengers. With horns blaring like an ambulance, they covered a distance of six kilometres in six minutes and reached the hospital in the city at Kankanady.
Without waiting for permission from the security at the entrance, they headed directly to the emergency wing of the hospital. The student received immediate treatment and is out of danger, he said.
The humanitarian action of the bus driver and conductor have been lauded on social media.
Published 31 July 2024, 08:23 IST