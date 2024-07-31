Mangaluru driver's quick action helps save student's life

Mangaluru: Prompt action of a bus driver and conductor in Mangaluru saved the life of a student who developed chest pain while traveling to the college.

DK Private Bus Owners Association President Azeez Parthipady said the 13 F route number bus Krishna Prasad, was traveling via Kuloor as usual to the city. A college student on board experienced chest pain.

Sensing the problem faced by the student, driver Gajendra Kundar and conductor Mahesh Poojary directed the bus towards the hospital along with co-passengers. With horns blaring like an ambulance, they covered a distance of six kilometres in six minutes and reached the hospital in the city at Kankanady.