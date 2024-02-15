Mangaluru: FIR against BJP MLA, others for inciting violence between Christians and Hindus during protest

Pandeshwar police in Mangaluru registered an FIR at Mangaluru south police station on Thursday against MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharat Shetty, VHP Prantha Sahakaryavah Sharan Pumpwell, Corporators Sandeep Garodi, Bharat Kumar and others for trespassing and inciting violence between Christians and Hindus during a protest.
The protest was staged outside St Jerosa school in Valencia on Monday, February 12.
The police registered the FIR under sections 506, 149, 143,153A, 295A and 505, based on the complaint from Anil Jerald Lobo.
Anil in his complaint, informed police that MLAs, corporators, based on an audio clipping had staged an illegal dharna accusing Sr Prabha of insulting Hindu gods in front of the school.
MLAs and others without holding discussions with the school management had incited students to violate school regulations, chant slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' against the school management.
The complainant alleged that the protestors led by MLAs had issued threats to the school management, spoke faul about Christianity and attempted to for communal violence between Christians and Hindus.