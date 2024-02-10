Mangaluru forum to observe February 14 as 'Book Lovers' Day'

Mangaluru: With pro-Hindu organisations opposing the concept of Valentine’s Day celebrations, members of Ranga Sangathi Samskruthika Prathishtana in Mangaluru have decided to celebrate February 14 as Book Lovers’ Day.

Prathishtana convener Shashiraj Kavoor told DH that a `Book Lovers Day programme' will be held at St Aloysius College on February 14 with the release of his two plays titled Parashurama and Chatrapathi Shivaji. The initiative was conceptualised while interacting with writer and Hampi Kannada University former vice chancellor Prof B A Viveka Rai.

"Through Book Lovers Day, we have decided to help young upcoming writers," he stressed.

The organisers launched an online campaign with the hashtag #BookLoversDay to encourage people to inculcate the reading habit. The campaign has received good response. "We have decided to organise Book Lovers Day every year to release new books and hold interactions with publishers, theatre and film fraternity. Publishers, personalities from the film industry will be introduced to young writers. Publishing and marketing books are a Herculean task. Though there are a large number of publishers across the state, upcoming writers still find it difficult to get their works published," Shashiraj Kavoor rued.

“We want this Book Lovers Day to be observed in every household with elders gifting books to children to encourage a habit of reading. We have just begun a campaign and we expect a trend to be created in the coming days".

"A message needs to be sent across the country through this campaign," he stressed.