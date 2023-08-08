Mangaluru: FSL report confirms narcotic substance in 'Bhang laced chocolates'

The Mangaluru city police have arrested two persons under the NDPS Act after that FSL report confirmed narcotic substance in "bhang laced chocolates"that the police had seized during its raids in the month of July.
The arrested are Manohar Shet (49) from V T Road in Mangaluru and Bechan Sonkar (45) from Mau in Uttar Pradesh.
Commissioner of Police Kuldeeo Kumar R Jain said that Mangaluru North Police station personnel had conducted a raid on a shop in Car Street in Mangaluru and had seized 12,592 'bhang laced chocolates' worth Rs 48,000. On the same day, Mangaluru South Police had seized bhang laced chocolates from a petty shop near Highland and the estimated cost of the chocolates is Rs 5,500.
The police had sent the seized chocolates to FSL to ascertain whether it contained a narcotic substance in it. Following the FSL report, the police have booked both under the NDPS act. The arrested were produced before court which in turn remanded them in 14 days of judicial custody.
The Commissioner of Police had recently said that based on credible information from students and youth, police had raided shops selling chocolates laced with Bhang