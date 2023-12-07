Mangaluru: Health Department officials close unregistered clinics

In a drive conducted on Wednesday, officials from the Health Department closed down two clinics operating without registration under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act (KPMEA). Led by DHO H R Thimmaiah, a team conducted a drive to verify the registration of private medical establishments, including clinics and laboratories, under the KPMEA. The team identified an unregistered clinic and laboratory in Moodushedde and an unregistered clinic in Hampankatta in Mangaluru, both of which were shut down by the officials.

Dr Thimmaiah emphasized that all allopathy and Ayush clinics, dental clinics, genetic laboratories, physiotherapy centres, laboratories, and lab collection sample centres must renew their registration within a week. He warned of taking stern action under the Act against clinics and other medical establishments that fail to register or renew registration.