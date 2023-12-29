Mangaluru International Airport gets hoax bomb email

Mangaluru: Based on a complaint by Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), a case against hoax bomb email was registered with the permission of court at Bajpe police station on Thursday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal informed that on Tuesday at 11:59 pm an email received from xonocikonoci10@beeble.com warned of explosives being placed inside an aircraft and inside the Airport. "A similar message was emailed to multiple Airports across the country," the Commissioner informed.

The email warned that the explosives well concealed would explode within a few hours killing them all. A terrorist group 'Funing' claimed responsibility for planting the bombs inside the aircraft and Airport.

"There are explosives inside of one of your planes. But also inside of your airport. The explosives are well hidden, and they will go off in a few hours. I will kill you all. WE ARE A TERRORIST GROUP CALLED; "Funing";

Thee message however was noticedon the following morning by MIA officials at 11. 20 am.xonocikonoci10@beeble.com

"Police on being tipped about the email, immediately stepped up the security outside Airport premises and additional checkposts were installed. We conducted AS (Anti sabotage) checks and BDDS (bomb detection and disposal) checks," the Commissioner informed.

After discovering that the bomb email was a hoax, a coordination meeting was held with Airport stakeholders and Bajpe police, Airport sources said. Based on a complaint from MIA a case was registered (Cr No 210/23 u/s 507 IPC) at Bajpe police station, the Commissioner said.