Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru International Airport handled highest passenger, air traffic movements in October

The number of passengers handled in October 2024 is an improvement over the 1,89,247 passengers processed in September 2024.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 03:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 03:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us