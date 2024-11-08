Mangaluru International Airport handled highest passenger, air traffic movements in October

<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) handled the highest-ever passenger and air traffic movements (ATMs) for FY 2024-25 in October 2024.</p><p>The MIA handled a total of 2,02,892 passengers, comprising 1,38,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers, an average of 6,500 passengers per day in October 2024. The number of passengers handled in October 2024 is an improvement over the 1,89,247 passengers processed in September 2024. The airport achieved the previous highest number for FY 2024-25 -- 1,99,818 passengers in August 2024.</p>.Mangaluru International Airport reports 21% increase in passenger traffic in Q1.<p>Additionally, the airport recorded a total of 1,538 air traffic movements, which include 1,091 domestic, 403 international, and 44 general aviation flights. The airport handled 1,433 air traffic movements in September 2024. The surge in air traffic highlights the capability of Mangaluru International Airport to efficiently handle a diverse range of flights and its strategic importance in connecting Mangaluru to various domestic and international destinations.</p><p>“The growth in passengers and air traffic movements is a testament to the continuous efforts in enhancing infrastructure, streamlining operations, and prioritising passenger experience. It is also a testament to the airport's dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in the aviation sector in the region,” a Mangaluru Airport spokesperson said.</p>