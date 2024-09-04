Mangaluru likely to have twinning programme with Japan, South Korea

Mangaluru: If everything goes well as per the plan, then Mangaluru is likely to enter into a twinning programme with a city from Japan or South Korea, said MLC and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary.

“A delegation from Japan who had visited the city recently had initial talks with Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner. The twinning programme will focus on education, culture and IT related advances for the benefit of the students and citizens,” he told media people during the meet the press organised by Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Association at Press Club in Mangaluru.

He said, “There are good opportunities for engineering graduates in Japan. Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management which he runs is planning to start a course in Japanese language for the benefit of the students."

"Accordingly, when the delegation from Japan had visited the city, they had met the district administration as well. After initiating the twinning programme in the city, the initiative will be taken to the state level,” he added.

Dakshina Kannada is known as an educational hub in the state with around 70,000 to 80,000 students from professional courses pursuing their studies in addition, there are 30,000 to 40,000 students pursuing their degree programmes.