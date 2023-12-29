Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on December 30

Mangaluru: Vande Bharat Express from Mangaluru Central to Madgaon Junction will be flagged off on December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Mangaluru Central to Madgaon Junction at 10 am through video conferencing from Ayodhya.

A grand reception has been arranged for the inaugural run at Udupi, Karwar, and Madgaon Junction during the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express.