Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on December 30

Mangaluru: Vande Bharat Express from Mangaluru Central to Madgaon Junction will be flagged off on December 30.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Mangaluru Central to Madgaon Junction at 10 am through video conferencing from Ayodhya.
A grand reception has been arranged for the inaugural run at Udupi, Karwar, and Madgaon Junction during the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express.
On the inaugural day, the Vande Bharat Express will reach Udupi ( 12.25/12.27 pm), Karwar (14.52/14.54 pm) and Madgaon Junction (16.40 pm.
As per the timetable confirmed by the railways, the Vande Bharat Express will leave Mangaluru Central at 8.30 am to reach Madgaon at 1.15 pm.
It will reach Udupi at (9.48 am/9.50 am) and Karwar (12.08 pm 12.10 pm). On the return journey, it will leave Madgaon at 6.10 pm to reach Mangaluru Central at 10.45 pm.
It will reach Udupi at 9.12 pm/9.14 pm and Karwar at 6.55 pm / 6.57 pm. The train will not operate on Thursdays.
Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inspected the arrangements for the Vande Bharat Express inauguration at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Friday. He also inspected the fourth and fifth platform at the station in addition to Vande Bharat Express