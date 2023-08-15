Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru: Man held on charges of sexual assault, kidnap of minor in Panambur

As many as 8 cases have been registered against the accused, identified as Mohammed including two cases each at Panambur police station and Kankanady police station
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 19:07 IST

A 22 year-old youth accused of sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor girl was arrested by Panambur police.

The arrested youth was identified as Mohammed Safraz alias Chappu (22) from Bengre, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said. The Commissioner said that police were successful in nabbing the man within a few hours of registering the case.

A team from Panambur police led by inspector Somashekar J also traced the victim. The complainant said that he had lured her and later abducted her. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 363, 376 and sections 4, 6 and 12 of Pocso Act.

As many as eight cases were registered against Mohammed including two cases each at Panambur police station and Kankanady police station, three at Mangaluru North police station and a case at Byndoor police station in Udupi district. He has been absconding in cases registered against him at the Kankanady and Byndoor police stations.

(Published 14 August 2023, 19:07 IST)
