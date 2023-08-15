Mangaluru: Man held on charges of sexual assault, kidnap of minor in Panambur

A team from Panambur police led by inspector Somashekar J also traced the victim. The complainant said that he had lured her and later abducted her. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 363, 376 and sections 4, 6 and 12 of Pocso Act.

As many as eight cases were registered against Mohammed including two cases each at Panambur police station and Kankanady police station, three at Mangaluru North police station and a case at Byndoor police station in Udupi district. He has been absconding in cases registered against him at the Kankanady and Byndoor police stations.