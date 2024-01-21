JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru man robbed of gold chain worth Rs 1.6 lakh by diversion tactics on KSRTC bus

When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 02:01 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: A 52-year-old man was robbed of a gold chain that he had purchased from a jewelry shop.

In his complaint to the police, Jayaram Bhat P, a resident of Kasba near Puttur, stated that he had bought a gold chain worth Rs 1,60,436 from a jewelry shop in Mangaluru and had boarded a bus to return home. He had kept the chain in a bag that he was carrying. When the bus reached Bunts Hostel in Mangaluru, a woman sitting next to him with a child dropped coins on the floor to divert his attention.

Later, she and the child she was carrying pretended to lose control in the crowded bus and fell on Bhat's bag. The woman, along with another woman, got off the bus at the next stop at Dr Ambedkar Circle. The man realized that he had lost the chain after reaching home. The Puttur Town police have registered a case under IPC Section 379.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 January 2024, 02:01 IST)
KarnatakaCrimeMangaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT