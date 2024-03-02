Mangaluru: Postal dept's savings accounts opened in names of 17 pairs of twins

Mangaluru: Seventeen pairs of twins studying at Sharada Ganapathi Vidyakendra in Kairangala, on city's outskirts, were back in the spotlight with Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division opening different savings accounts like 'Sukanya Samrudhi' accounts, Mahila Samman Savings Bank certificate Scheme and Public Provident Funds accounts for these 17 pairs of twins on Friday.

Mangaluru Postal Division had recently set a record by opening Mahila Samman Savings Scheme Accounts for five generations of women from the same family. Mangaluru division had taken up an initiative of opening savings accounts with the objective of promoting the habit of thrift and savings among students. The accounts for twins were opened with the support and sponsorship from Sharada Ganapathi Vidyakendra Correspondent T G Rajaram Bhat.