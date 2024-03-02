Mangaluru: Postal dept's savings accounts opened in names of 17 pairs of twins

Mangaluru: Seventeen pairs of twins studying at Sharada Ganapathi Vidyakendra in Kairangala, on city's outskirts, were back in the spotlight with Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division opening different savings accounts like 'Sukanya Samrudhi' accounts, Mahila Samman Savings Bank certificate Scheme and Public Provident Funds accounts for these 17 pairs of twins on Friday.
Mangaluru Postal Division had recently set a record by opening Mahila Samman Savings Scheme Accounts for five generations of women from the same family. Mangaluru division had taken up an initiative of opening savings accounts with the objective of promoting the habit of thrift and savings among students. The accounts for twins were opened with the support and sponsorship from Sharada Ganapathi Vidyakendra Correspondent T G Rajaram Bhat.
Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division M Sudhakara Mallya said opening of savings accounts for 17 pairs of twins was a new initiative by Mangaluru Postal Division. The students of Sharada Ganapathi Vidyakendra, under the jurisdiction of Kairangala Branch Post Office, were educated about features of different postal savings schemes, philately, stamps and various other products.
There are 913 students studying in the school. Rajaram Bhat presided over the programme. Deputy Superintendent P Dinesh, Inspector, Mangaluru South Sub Division, Suresh, Taluk Panchayath member Naveen, Sahakari Bank Director Jayaram Shetty, School Principal Shrihari, Officials of Postal Department Subhash Salian and Rohan Lewis were also present in the programme.
(Published 02 March 2024, 03:10 IST)