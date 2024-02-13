Mangaluru teacher at private school arrested for abetting student’s suicide

Mangaluru: A teacher of a private school at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl student by sending a derogatory message about her to a classmate, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a resident of Pijathadka in Dharmasthala, who was in a critical condition after she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, they said.