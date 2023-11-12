Mangaluru to have silence zone, says Commissioner of Police

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the police are planning to have silence zones in city limits.

"The use of horns in these silence zones will be banned," the Commissioner added.

Such silence zones have been identified near Lady Goschen Hospital, he said during the phone-in programme organised by city police at Police Commissionerate office on Saturday.

The Commissioner said 10 areas including residential areas with old age homes, schools and colleges will be declared as silence zones. "The police will identify these areas," he added.

A total of 32 calls were received by the commissioner during the phone-in-programme. Many callers highlighted problems like usage of LED lights, problems faced by pedestrians while crossing the roads in Ekkur among others.

When a caller highlighted a fraud in the guise of holiday package, Commissioner directed ACP to collect details about such packages offered by the hotels.