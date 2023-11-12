Mangaluru to have silence zone, says Commissioner of Police

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the police are planning to have silence zones in city limits.
"The use of horns in these silence zones will be banned," the Commissioner added.
Such silence zones have been identified near Lady Goschen Hospital, he said during the phone-in programme organised by city police at Police Commissionerate office on Saturday.
The Commissioner said 10 areas including residential areas with old age homes, schools and colleges will be declared as silence zones. "The police will identify these areas," he added.
A total of 32 calls were received by the commissioner during the phone-in-programme. Many callers highlighted problems like usage of LED lights, problems faced by pedestrians while crossing the roads in Ekkur among others.
When a caller highlighted a fraud in the guise of holiday package, Commissioner directed ACP to collect details about such packages offered by the hotels.
"The hotel owners should share information about such packages in advance to police. In turn the police will verify antecedents of agencies involved in offering packages to the people."
A caller from Kunjathbail alleged that no buses were plying towards Akrabail. Commissioner promised to redress their inconveniences by talking to bus owners. Commissioner responding to calls said traffic police had taken a drive to ensure that buses stop at bus stops and help passengers board the buses.
On transgender people begging at Clock Tower area and causing inconvenience to commuters, the commissioner promised to redress the issue. When Amrut and others aired the problem of encroachment of footpaths in Hampankatte, Lady Goschen area, the Commissioner said that a drive to evict those encroaching on footpath will be carried out by the police with help of Mangaluru City Corporation.
The callers also raised the issue of exorbitant fare collected by pre paid autorickshaws at railway stations, need for clearing weeds from Surathkal to Bykampady, parking of vehicles on footpath near Mangaluru Central Railway station, need for speed breakers at Ullas Nagar, use of shrill horns by the autorickshaws, use of explosives during fishing and others.